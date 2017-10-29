Home Depot Had to Use Cash Only as Systems Have Been Down Nationally

0 reads Leave a comment
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
Customers must use cash at all Home Depot stores on Saturday.
The store said their computers are down nationally.
A sign on a door at the Cleveland Heights location apologized to shoppers for the inconvenience.
A worker at the Cleveland Heights location said workers are trying to fix the issue, sometimes the system comes back on for a moment.
