Home Depot Had to Use Cash Only as Systems Have Been Down Nationally

Customers must use cash at all Home Depot stores on Saturday.

The store said their computers are down nationally.

A sign on a door at the Cleveland Heights location apologized to shoppers for the inconvenience.

A worker at the Cleveland Heights location said workers are trying to fix the issue, sometimes the system comes back on for a moment.

