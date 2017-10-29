Janet Jackson Visits Childhood Home In Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Singer Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson have visited their childhood home in Gary, Indiana, and talked with local high school students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit to 2300 Jackson Street on Friday, a day after Janet Jackson’s concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, “me and my family are so blessed. I’m so thankful.”

The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album in 1969, when Janet Jackson was a toddler.

She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.

Janet Jackson is so nurturing. This sweet little girl would not let her go at a press conference in Gary, Indiana. #SOTW #JanFam pic.twitter.com/0ULfexENJN — Chameleon (@Chameleon876) October 28, 2017

The success of this tour would not be possible without your support. I love you and can’t wait to see you in your town. pic.twitter.com/Py3d52qP2j — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) October 25, 2017

In other Jackson news, DaBrat, a good friend of Janet’s says she likely won’t be performing at the Super Bowl next year with Justin Timberlake:

Da brat thoughts about these “rumors” about Janet Jackson open to performing at the Super Bowl #janetjackson pic.twitter.com/1H9l5aWNBj — Legends Only (@hjodndj) October 27, 2017

