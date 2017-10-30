Feature Story
Former Trump Aides Indicted on Russia Probe

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.

Is the beginning of more indictments and charges?

