Read Kevin Spacey’s Full Response To ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations

The famed actor took to Twitter with a statement.

Posted 6 hours ago
After Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of preying on him when he was just 14 years old, Spacey took to social media to apologize for the sexual advance and come out as a gay man. For Rapp’s full account of how he escaped Spacey back in 1986, click here.

