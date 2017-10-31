Netflix to End “House of Cards” in 2018

Photo by

National
Home > National

Netflix to End “House of Cards” in 2018

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


A day after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old, Netflix has announced that House of Cards will end after season six. Season five premiered in May 2017.

The final run of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as ruthless and ambitious beltway couple, will debut its last 13 episodes in 2018. Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who replaced exiting creator Beau Willimon last year, are both expected to return as co-showrunners. (Via)

The series finale has “been in the works since the summer,” according to The Hollywood Report, but the timing is suspect. Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey, then 26 years old, “was trying to seduce me… I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Spacey apologized for the incident, although he doesn’t recall the night in question, and he received scorn for using the statement to come out as gay. Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto called it “calculated manipulation.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter and Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Kris Connor and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos