Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Wendy Williams passed out on live television while filming 'The Wendy Show' this morning.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.

The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.

While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?

Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams

Casamigos Halloween Party - Inside

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

38 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It's that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos