Warren Ballentine Says ‘These Indictments Are To Get People To Flip’

Someone is getting arrested at the White House and Russ wants the scope. Radio talk show host and attorney Warren Ballentine give an inside look at the Russia investigation by Robert Muller.

“These indictments are to get people to flip….The problem that Muller has is this, Trump has the power to pardon on a federal level,” explained Ballentine. He continued, “All Trump has to do is have his lawyers contact the lawyers of these people and say ‘hey if your guy keeps his mouth shut, I’ll make sure he walks.’”

