Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Shooting In Lower Manhattan

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and pedestrians before the driver got out and shot at them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News.

NBC VIDEO: Suspect running in the street with two guns in hand. #Manhattan #WorldTradeCenter pic.twitter.com/rIqwzCnPsH — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) October 31, 2017

The incident was reportedly being treated as a terrorist attack.

Reuters: Law enforcement source says New York incident is being treated as a terrorist attack — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) October 31, 2017

FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force taking over investigation, CNN reports. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 31, 2017

One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

NYPD shot the suspected gunman was shot in the leg before he was arrested, according to CBS News.

RT President1Trump: BREAKING: Multiple people ran over by vehicle in Manhattan.. drove down popular bike path and … pic.twitter.com/bjiVUBBgfJ — William Roy (@williamroy01) October 31, 2017

The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.

As many as eight shots were fired off before police responded and ordered the gunman to surrender, an Uber driver told the Associated Press. “I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,”Chen Yi.

"I saw a truck – a white pick-up truck – going down the bicycle lane & running people over," witness describes of Lower Manhattan incident. pic.twitter.com/m9761xX2pA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

Incident in Lower Manhattan (Tribeca) unfolding. Before we jump to conclusions, let the police do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5CNrNBlC8m — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 31, 2017

WSBTV reports RT ABC: Video shows large police response in Lower Manhattan after reports of shots fired. … pic.twitter.com/YwYrOoKZV5 — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) October 31, 2017

Police and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were reportedly set to hold a press briefing on the deadly incident later in the afternoon.

Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

