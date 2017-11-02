Features
Gabrielle Union Eats Spicy Wings And Talks Watching The Golden Girls With DMX

She makes her way through the spiciness like a champ

November 2, 2017
Being Mary Jane LA Press Event

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Gabrielle Union has been nearly everywhere on the press run for her new book, We’re Going To Need More Wine. Her latest stop was at First We Feast with Hot Ones, where she made her way through eating 10 different hot wings and took on a bunch of different wild card questions. The topics Union covered varied all over the map from her throwing the best parties with the craziest guest lists to her husband Dwyane Wade being in a more romantic relationship with LeBron James than he is with her.

In a segment called, “explain that ‘Gram,” Union describes whats going on in certain pictures from her Instagram feed, including the infamous photo of her on a banana boat with Dwyane Wade, LeBron, and Chris Paul…it’s safe to say that activity was her idea. She also talks about how amazing the parties she throws are and divulges who among her numerous famous friends and attendees always seems to be the life of the party.

To top off the already very entertaining series of topics, the video ends with Gabrielle talking about her experiences with DMX, and tells the world a little tid bit they probably wouldn’t expect from the rapper–he loves The Golden Girls. She delves into her sacred times with X watching the unexpected program and also does a pretty spot-on impression of him, too.

Photos