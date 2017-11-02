Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

DeRay Davis Explains How He Became The Voice Of The ‘College Dropout’ Skits

We broke, broke, broke phi broke

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted November 2, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

DeRay Davis

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show


It all started when Kanye West called DeRay Davis to rap for him on the phone for 8 minutes straight. Both of the stars are from Chicago, and at the time Mr. West was about to sign his record deal, the now-comic was also about to get a music deal. When the recording sessions for ‘College Dropout’ began, the two went to the studio and Ye ended up asking Davis if he wanted to do some skits for the project. It was slow-going at first, and then DeRay started to do an impression of Bernie Mac, who Kanye and his team originally wanted for the album skits but couldn’t lock down.

Though he explains that he had never done the impersonation before and actually hated comedians who did impressions, those very impressions are what ended up tying the entire album together. The skits didn’t stop at the recording booth, either, DeRay actually toured with Kanye for a couple dates, and then ended up being on his following album as well (Late Registration, even though they say Graduation in the interview). All of the skits for that project were improvised, and that ended up sending him to the Grammys with Kanye.

Peep the whole interview on Desus & Mero below to hear the whole story for yourself.

And if you’ve never heard the famous skits from Kanye’s College Dropout and Late Registration….honestly, what are you doing with your life? But just in case you’ve missed it all these years and wanna catch up, take a listen to one of the most beloved skits below.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading DeRay Davis Explains How He Became The Voice Of The ‘College Dropout’ Skits

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos