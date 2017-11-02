Feature Story
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships

"You ever seen a slave ship?" the caption to his post read.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted November 2, 2017
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


While currently funding a project to build a satellite to prove once and for all that the earth is flat, rapper B.o.B dropped another bombshell ‘revelation’: there were no slave ships.

“Have you ever seen a slave ship?” The Atlanta native captioned a video posted to his IG, that allegedly explains that White people manipulate time.

“When the European came to power, what he did is change up chronology and geography, or the time-space coordinates, to disorientate us. So we don’t know where we at,” the video’s dashiki fresh star, explains.

At some point, BOB cuts in to show a map where he claims the directions north and south were manipulated.

Reporter for The Root, Michael Harriot, dug up some research and discovered, this map is not a real map at all–in fact–it’s a map from the St. Louis World Fair AKA not real.

You can watch the FAKE NEWS below:

 

