All It Took Was Instagram: 19-Year Old Lands Major Modeling Contract After Homecoming Photo Goes Viral

You just never know where or how the breakthrough will come! Such is the case for 19-year old college student, Anokyai who stopped and posed for a photographer during Howard Homecoming‘s Yardfest.

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

The melanin beauty stood in a simple pose wearing a black top, jean shorts and black leggings as Steve ‘theSUNK’ Hall photographer snapped away. Little did she know the photo would lead to a flood of modeling offers in her inbox.

“It wasn’t until later that evening that I picked up my phone and found hundreds of Instagram notifications piling in,” Yai told Yahoo. Soon afterwards, the clicks, likes and followers went through the roof. She currently has over 70,000 Instagram followers and counting!

Hi Howard #howardhomecoming A post shared by Anok (@anokyai) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The South Sudan beauty, who is a Biochemistry student at Plymouth State University signed with Next Models, an international modeling agency who signed her right away after the Instagram pics. Not bad for a girl who decided to attend Howard’s Homecoming with a friend to just hang out. Congrats!

