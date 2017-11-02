Fashion & Style
GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look

Written By: Nia Noelle

There’s business casual, business formal and Michelle Obama‘s “business fierce” look. The former First Lady appeared at the Hyde Park Academy with Prince Harry for the initial Obama Summit Foundation where she rocked a pair of Michael Kor slacks and a Stella McCartney blouse.

The $850 Michael Kor slacks came in a plaid pattern with flare around the ankles. Michelle’s light blue Damiane shirt from Stella McCartney‘s Winter collection can be yours for $645.

You can definitely achieve this classy business look without spending as much while still getting the same end result of business fierce look! Check out these Ann Taylor Madison Cut style trousers for $109 that can be paired with a blue or black top. Also look at these Nine West trousers that are currently on sale for $59! The Charter Club Plus-Size pants bring out all the sexy and curves for $49.

If you want to get away from the traditional button-down blouse when it comes to pairing it with business slacks like Michelle did, this Brooks Brothers Wool-Yak Cashmere Sweater for $198 will go nicely with the plaid slacks. If you want to do a darker shade of blue, ASOS has a funnel neck top for $48.

Top of this simple stylish look with a set of silver hoop earrings and pumps of your favorite color. You’ll turn heads for all the right reasons!

Photos