TRIED IT: Sexual Sugar By Michel Germain Is A Delectable Olfactory Experience

After rocking Sexual Sugar by Michel Germain for a day, I'm convinced it's a great fragrance.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted November 2, 2017
Sexual Sugar by Michel Germain

If you’re like me and enjoy leaving a candy coated trail when you walk, Sexual Sugar by Michel Germain is the perfect perfume for you darling. Sugary sweet with fresh roasted almonds, vanilla creme brulee and sandalwood heart notes makes this flirty smelly good a delicious and sensual experience whenever anyone catches a whiff of it.

I received tons of compliments from both men and women while wearing Sexual Sugar. They would stop me as we crossed paths and asked me what fragrance I was wearing. I especially love the formula because, unlike many other perfumes, it didn’t give me a migraine, which is often what stops me from wearing perfume on a daily basis. The scent remained as strong as it did when I first sprayed it in the morning.

And the price point isn’t bad either. $75 gets you the 2.5 oz Eau de Parfum and the gift set for $98 at Macy’s. Let’s face it, Christmas is here, and this adorable round bottle will make a great addition to your bestie, cousin and/or auntie’s vanity.

#Issawin for me.

