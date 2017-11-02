Pizza Hut: Our Sales Are Good!

Photo by

National
Home > National

Pizza Hut: Our Sales Are Good!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Pizza Hut

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images


After Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed NFL anthem protests for sluggish sales this week, prompting a multitude of ridicule on social media, Pizza Hut said their sales are just fine, reports USA Today’s ForTheWin blog.

On Thursday, Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands made it clear that their business hasn’t seen the impact from NFL player protests that Papa John’s claimed to be hurting their bottom line.

According to Business Insider, Yum Brands CEO Greg Creed told investors: “We’re not seeing any impact from any of that.”

While Papa John’s is recognized as the “official” pizza of the NFL, brands like Pizza Hut and Dominos rely considerably on NFL fans for their game-day sales, notes USA Today. If fans were turning off the NFL due to player protests, Pizza Hut would see impacted sales figures.

Pizza Hut’s comments suggest that Papa John’s dip in sales – as the Internet has gleefully pointed out – are due to its pizza more than NFL players taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 weeks ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos