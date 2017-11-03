Happy Birthday: 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

1 reads Leave a comment
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
1. Keeping the ‘fro in shape is a must.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Stand for something, or fall for anything.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Woke bae.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Leader of the pack.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. “It’s better to be a lion for a day, than a sheep all your life.”- Elizabeth KennySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”- Assata ShakurSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dignity, Pride, Roots.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. “- MLKSource:Instagram 9 of 9
Happy 29th Birthday Colin Kaepernick
1. Play time wit the Boss #WhoDoYouLoveSource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. One more time for mama! She showed me how my heart was supposed to radiate! Love you! #WhoDoYouLoveSource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Congrats to my boy @cameron1newton on his new deal! Well deserved fam keep shining!Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Got to be with my parents on their 40th wedding anniversary……. a win today was good but this is what really matters in life!Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Big thank you to Dr. Peter Millett and his staff at the Steadman Clinic for the phenomenal medical care!Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. That moment Ericka Huggins, former leading member of the Black Panther Party, walks in on the @yourrightscamp and shares her knowledge! Truly an honor! #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Our youth’s strength is showing and growing! @yourrightscamp #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCamp 📷: @ttime32Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. I can’t thank all of these people enough! They not only believed in the vision, but helped make it a reality! @yourrightscamp @nessnitty @queenkongie @cheynarey @moniquedee_ @cheryhann @remo94k @lisajjay @itsshakela @ruthls1284 @baygator415 @charrielanette @mightykatrinab @djtonedef @cjhuff @djjayplus @ryfl @magicmattmix @nespinole @jon_espi @thisguybrian @ejbeezy925 @hellojaney @jllenabruhh @badabeng @m_johnson_rn @dreddyworks @ttime32 #KnowYourRightsOakland #KnowYourRightsCampSource:Instagram 8 of 12
9.Source:AP 9 of 12
10.Source:AP 10 of 12
11. 10963724_879419035443817_814209035_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=OTExMDI4NzEzOTY3MzI1NzY4Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Getting ready for the @cartoonnetwork hall of game awards show rockin that @grungygentlemen make sure to tune in at 7pm tonightSource:Instagram 12 of 12
