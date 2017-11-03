Lil Mo: The Genius Behind ‘Ghostwriting’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Singer Lil Mo is known for her amazing songwriting talent and the term “ghostwriter” often comes up with her name. The 20-year music veteran explains how ghostwriting worked for her.

“Well see even though I ghostwrote, I also like would do the background. So people knew that I was on the song. Even so much as adding an ad live, as long as it’s 8 bars you get credit on the song,” she said.

Getting back on t.v. has prompted a lot of people to look up her music and become familiar with it.

