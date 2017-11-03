The Russ Parr Morning Show
Lil Mo: The Genius Behind ‘Ghostwriting’

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Singer Lil Mo is known for her amazing songwriting talent and the term “ghostwriter” often comes up with her name. The 20-year music veteran explains how ghostwriting worked for her.

“Well see even though I ghostwrote, I also like would do the background. So people knew that I was on the song. Even so much as adding an ad live, as long as it’s 8 bars you get credit on the song,” she said.

Getting back on t.v. has prompted a lot of people to look up her music and become familiar with it.

Photos