How to Fix Your iPhone from Typing a Weird Question Mark

iPhone users were surprised with a new update recently and as with anything new and electric there are a few glitches.

Many iPhone users are experiencing strange coding when they try to type ‘I’ in a message or on social media. But you know we got the hook up on a fix so your iPhone will stop tying that weird exclamation mark with a boxed in question mark.

Directions:

Go to Settings Go to General Go to Keyboard Go to Text Replacement Tap + in the top right corner Type lower case i on the phrase line and capital I on the shortcut line Save

Super annoying but an easy fix…. much better than exploding Andorids lol

