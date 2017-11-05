Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

Photo by

National
Home > National

Release Of FBI’s Faulty MLK Analysis Raises Questions About Trump’s Motives

The King analysis was among the recent trove of documents released on the JFK assassination, even though the King file is unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

President Donald Trump is known to love a good conspiracy theory. It was with a sense of eagerness that he tweeted about the release of classified documents surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, which many researchers and conspiracy theorists relished seeing.

But many are wondering if the president—who’s under investigation himself—has some other motives behind releasing specific documents that illustrate the intelligence community’s faults.

READ MORE: Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment

The Washington Post reported that the latest trove of files released on Friday included a 20-page FBI document, full of bias and errors, about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a document that’s unrelated to the Kennedy assassination.

A historian who has written extensively about King, told The Post that the FBI document is a restatement of false allegations that the civil rights leader was a Communist.

“The No. 1 thing I’ve learned in 40 years of doing this, is just because you see it in a top secret document, just because someone had said it to the FBI, doesn’t mean it’s all accurate,” David Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author told the newspaper.

READ MORE: The 11 Most Compelling 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

While then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover gathered embarrassing information about King’s personal life, he missed the mark on accurately linking him to the Communist Party USA, which was no longer a threat to U.S. national security by the 1960s.

The document reveals that Hoover’s animosity toward King influenced the bureau’s extensive investigation. And he inflated the domestic communist threat in his mind.

Is the King file Trump’s way of discrediting the ongoing FBI probe into his presidential campaign’s suspected collusion with Russians?

SOURCE:  Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Did the Trump Administration Ask the FBI To Dispute Reports Of Russian Ties?

This Ain’t Looking Good: Trump Asked FBI Director To Nix Flynn Investigation, Says Memo

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos