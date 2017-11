Prayers go up for Jimmy Fallon and his family

Jimmy Fallon had a family emergency this past Friday and the taping of his show was cancelled. TMZ.com was able to catch up with QuestLove of the Roots, the band for the Tonight Show, to ask how Jimmy’s doing and this is what he had to say at TMZ.com

Since that, we’ve discovered that Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, has passed away. Our hearts go out to the Fallon family in their time of sorrow.

