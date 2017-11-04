Michael Jackson Made $75 Million From The Grave This Year

‘s estate earned $75 million in the past 12 months, making Jackson the top posthumous earner on the Forbes list for the 7th time since he passed in 2009.

EWN reports:

His earnings have come from his music and publishing revenues, an hour-long Halloween special on CBS entitled Michael Jackson’s Halloween, which aired this past weekend, and posthumous new album Scream which came out in September and is comprised of his most dance-infused tracks such as Ghosts, Torture and Thriller as the bonus track Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous, which is a high-energy five-song mash-up from acclaimed remixer The White Panda.

The ‘Billie Jean’ hitmaker had almost double the earnings of golf legend Arnold Palmer, who came second after dying in 2016. His earnings of $40 million were mainly made up of sales of his apparel and namesake beverage products which are still sold by over 400 stores.

Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz came in third with $38 million, Elvis Presley was fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley rounded off the top five with $23 million banked. Tom Petty, Prince, Dr Seuss, John Lennon and Albert Einstein also made the list.

