What We Know About The Texas Church Shooting

Posted 23 hours ago
Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting that took multiple lives in a small town.

 

Updated November 5, at 6:50 p.m., EST

Authorities identified the shooting suspect as 26-year-old Devin Patrick KelleyCBS News reported. He’s a former member of the U.S. Air Force who was court marshaled in 2014 and received a bad conduct discharged. He used an AR-15 assault rifle in the attack. The death toll increased to 26 and 20 were injured. The youngest victim was 5 years old.

Agunman killed at least 25 people and injured many others during a church service on Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas, CNN reported.

Authorities said the suspected gunman died after a short police chase. It’s unknown at this point whether he was killed by the police or if he committed suicide.

Here’s what we know so far:

The Shooting

A law enforcement official told CNN that a man walked into the First Baptist Church and opened fire at about 11:30 a.m. local time. A witness added that she heard about 20 shots fired in quick bursts.

Survivors

Those who survived the shooting were rushed to at least three different medical facilities: The Connally Memorial Medical Center, University Hospital in San Antonio and Brooke Army Medical Center. The number of survivors and their medical conditions are unknown.

Investigation

Agents from San Antonio field offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, as well as the FBI have joined the investigation conducted by local and state law enforcement agencies. Authorities have not announced whether it was a terrorist related attack.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:  CNN

