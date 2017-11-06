Alabama Woman Gets Arrested for Smoking AND Putting Her Cigarette at An Officer’s Face

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) –
If you’re thinking about getting your “nic-fix” at an SEC football game anytime soon, you might want to think twice.
One Alabama fan decided to try and press her luck Saturday night at Bryant-Denny stadium by enjoying a smoke break from her seat when a police officer asked her to put it out.
Sarcastically, she puts the cigarette up to the officer’s face, almost as if she was offering him a drag.
The officer was not amused, as he brought out the handcuffs immediately.
Cell phone video of the incident should serve notice to anyone who plans to smoke at Bryan-Denny Stadium anytime soon.
