Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of Marriage and It’s Messy

Welp that was quick! Jill Scott files for divorce Hubby calls her evil!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
309 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

 

After only 15 months of marriage Jill Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband Mike Dobson and Dobson has words to say about the songstress.

According to Bossip the divorce petition cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”  In the state of Tennessee these accusations could mean anything from infidelity, verbal or physical abuse, cruel treatment, infidelity or sexual impropriety.

Dobson  was caught off guard by the divorce papers and stated that none of these things ever happened and even called Scott an “an evil woman,” telling Bossip “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

 

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of Marriage and It’s Messy

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos