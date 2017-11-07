Features
Payment By Text Message! Twitter Gets Excited Over New Apple Pay Cash

A paperless future on the rise.

Apple Pay Cash is finally making its way to phones. The new person- to-person payment method, similar to Venmo, is now enabled in public betas of updates to iOS and WatchOS for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. The final form of Apple Pay Cash is set to be out by the end of the year.

Now folks won’t have to download an app to pay someone if you have Apple Pay and an Apple device. You can pay someone directly in Messages. All you have to do is tap any mention of a dollar amount in a text and then initiate the transaction. Folks will also be able to pay using Siri and Contacts app. Your payments will be linked to the debit card associated with your Apple Pay account for free, or it can be linked to a credit card for a 3% surcharge. Payments that you receive will go directly to a virtual Apple Pay Cash debit card. You can spend these funds via Apple Pay or you can transfer them directly to your bank account.

Twitter is already getting excited about the new function. Swipe through to read what people have to say.

