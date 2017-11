Devon Franklin’s New Book Teaches You How To Be Succesful

Your browser does not support iframes.

Often times people need direction to get them to the next step in life but don’t always know where or who to turn to for help. Pastor, producer, author, and filmmaker Devon Franklin has created The Hollywood Commandments: The Top Ten Lessons For Life Changing Succes to help get you there.

“The Hollywood Commandments: The Top Ten Lessons For Life Changing Succes and again it’s not for people just in Hollywood, it’s for anybody in any industry,” explained Franklin.

He spoke truth to being stuck in life and not always having a solution to get out.

“Your stuck in your life. You’re looking to go to the next level. Too often everybody wants to talk about the how and the why of success but no one talks about the how,” explained Franklin.

