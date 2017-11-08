Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Moeller Football Coach Steps Down

After 10 seasons Coach Rodenberg is leaving Moller High School Football

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


John Rodenberg, who led Moeller to Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013, stepped down as the Crusaders’ coach Tuesday afternoon after 10 seasons and an 80-41 record at the school.

Rodenberg, a health and physical education teacher at Moeller, acknowledged it was time for a change within the football program and a different voice as the head coach. Moeller had a 4-7 record this season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 when it was a state semifinalist. The Crusaders’ 34th postseason appearance this season is second in Ohio High School Athletic Association history only to Newark Catholic.

Famous Ohioans

23 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Moeller Football Coach Steps Down

Famous Ohioans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos