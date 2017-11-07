University of Miami Football Fan Arrested, Then Gets Punched By an Officer

Local10.com reports:

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a violent exchange between a police officer and a University of Miami football fan who was removed from Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said MDPD received a copy of the video and the investigation of the incident in Miami Gardens was ongoing Saturday morning.

The 14-second video shared late Saturday night on Bartstool UMiami’s social media accounts shows three male police officers and a female police officer pick up a woman who was wearing a UM T-shirt.

The woman’s first attempt to hit the officer, who was holding her right leg, failed. She was able to slap him in the face during her second attempt, and the officer struck back with his right arm, as he was using his left to hold her leg.