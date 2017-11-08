Former President Barack Obama Enters Jury Duty

Photo by

National
Home > National

Former President Barack Obama Enters Jury Duty

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NORTHAM

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty Wednesday morning and proceeded to shake hands with everyone in the jury pool.

Obama and his Secret Service arrived this morning at Daley Center in Cook County to perform his civic duty, which will net him $17.20 per day – should he be selected.

“OBAMA!Jury duty & I just shook hands with the best president ever!!” wrote bystander Angel Martinez on Twitter, describing video he shot of No. 44 working his way through the crowd.

“How’s everybody doin’?” he asked folks. “This looks like Chicago right here.”

Watch below:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos