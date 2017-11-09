Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Mimi's facing a mess that could cost her more than $221,000!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Mariah Carey could be facing a lawsuit from her former security company because of how she supposedly treated her ex-bodyguard.

TMZ.com reports that Mariah’s former bodyguard, Michael Anello, is readying a lawsuit for some pretty hefty charges. A draft of the court documents claims that she would routinely humiliate him by calling him a Nazi, a skinhead, and a white supremacist. Supposedly, she also referring to his coworkers as hate group members.

Anello also chargeg Mariah of discrimination because he claims she “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

Aside from that, Anello accused her of of sexual harassment, but not for anything that involved touching her body. In a draft of the possible court filings, he said that Mariah would perform “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”

He even went on to recount an incident where she called him to her hotel room in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. When he entered her room, she was wearing sheer lingerie that was open and she demanded that he move her luggage before leaving. He left the room anyway and made it clear that there was no physical contact between them.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Anello also claims that Mariah has failed to pay for all of the work his company did for her between June 2015 and May 2017. She reportedly owes the company $ 221,329.51. He alleged that she also agreed to pay an additional $511,000 to keep his staff on for another 2 years.

Mariah’s camp hasn’t commented on the validity of Anello’s sexual harassment claims, but her handlers said they have been in touch with his lawyer on Monday. Mariah’s people are ready to pay the balance of certain invoices, but Anello wants more than what is being offered.

It’s unclear how Mariah’s side may respond, but the lawsuit has been shelved for the moment.

RELATED STORIES:

Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body Criticism

Mariah Carey’s Delightfully Bad ‘Hip Hop Honors’ Performance + More Moments We Loved

Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos