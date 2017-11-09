‘Black Panther’ Released New Character Posters And People Are Freaking Out

0 reads Leave a comment
The release of Black Panther couldn’t come any sooner. Still more than 3 months away, everyone’s excitement for the film hasn’t calmed down since the announcement long ago. From the release of the initial trailer to more and more news about the film coming to light, everyone is just ready for the wait to be over so we can hit the theaters and make this one of the best selling movies of all time.
Now, the latest development in the world of Black Panther is some all-new posters, featuring individual pictures and slogans for the main characters of the film. From Michael B. Jordan to Lupita Nyong’o, each poster sparked more and more curiosity as we continually learn little tidbits from the movie we’re tired of waiting for.
Check out the fresh new posters released by the Black Panther Twitter account along with some of the stars themselves. If you aren’t already sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for February, you will be now.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours