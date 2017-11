Chris Matthews: ‘It’s One Hell Of A Story’

Your browser does not support iframes.

When you hear the name Kennedy, you probably think of the 35th president John F. Kennedy and his short time as in the White House. But what doesn’t come to mind is the name of his brother, Bobby Kennedy.

Chris Matthews from the show Hard Ball wrote the book Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit all about Kennedy and what he did in the background to help his brother and the country.

“Bobby traveled the road of America. The McCarthy stuff and going into the gangsters, scary gangsters and arsenist and all that stuff,” explained Matthews. “And then getting his brother elected to the back room. Tough stuff he pulled…squeezing people to get them to back his brother. And then the Cuban Missle Crisis and all the civil rights fights…It’s a hell of a story,” said Matthews.

