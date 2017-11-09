Black Community Gets A Safe Place To Discuss Mental Health With New Nonprofit

A key to ending the stigma in the Black community against seeking treatment for mental health is to create safe spaces for discussion. There’s a movement underway to do that.
Nikki Webber Allen, famous for her TED Talk on mental illness, has launched I Live For, a nonprofit that provides a platform to address mental illness and break the cultural barrier, the Washington Post reported.
The rapper Logic’s performance of “1-800-272-8255” at the MTV Video Music Awards inspired Allen to create the organization. Logic’s rap about suicide encouraged scores of teens suffering with illnesses, like depression and trauma, to call for help. That performance and a personal tragedy led Allen to focus the organization’s programs on Black teens.
READ MORE: How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
“It’s not that people don’t want to talk about this,” she told the Post. “The issue is they want to talk about it in a safe space.”
Safe spaces are very much needed. African-Americans have traditionally suffered in silence about mental illness—often viewed as a weakness that’s best treated with prayer. That approached has contributed to a surprising surge of suicides among Black children aged 5 to 11, between 1993 and 2012, according to the Post.
There appears to be a growing movement to create safe spaces to talk about mental illness in the community.
In some cases, Black millennials are leading the way. Elyse Fox, a 27-year-old filmmaker, launched Sad Girls Club to help young women struggling with depression.
Community organizations are also gathering to address mental health. For example, several groups met in August for Black Mental Health Matters at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
And in Mansfield, Ohio, a community town hall meeting addressed mental health in their community, looking for a way to end the stigma and inform residence about resources.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’ [VIDEO]
True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45