Kidnapping Of 9-Year-Old Twins Prompts Massive Manhunt For Mother

Photo by

National
Home > National

Kidnapping Of 9-Year-Old Twins Prompts Massive Manhunt For Mother

The interstate search ended the way most child abduction cases do—with a parent in handcuffs.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted November 9, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

Police arrested a mother and her boyfriend for abducting the woman’s 9-year-old twin daughters on Wednesday in Plymouth, Massachusetts,  NBC News Boston reported.

“It doesn’t appear they were harmed in any way, but it does appear they were forcibly taken,” Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said, according to the news outlet.

Je t’aime and Dasia Valentine were reported missing when their father Richard Valentine did not find them at a supermarket where he usually picks them up after their school bus drops them off. The police launched a massive search for the girls.

Surveillance video showed a man putting the girls in a car. The investigation then moved to Lewiston, Maine, where the girls’ mother lives with her boyfriend.

It’s not surprising that the accused kidnappers turned out to be a non-custodial parent. Commenting on a different case, Jane Stoever, a University of California law professor, wrote in the Washington Post that family members are almost always the perpetrator in a child abduction case. The stranger kidnapping a child—while it happens all too often—is less common. Parental abductions frequently stem from domestic violence or motivated by losing child custody.

Seventy eight percent of child abductors are the non-custodial parent—in many other cases, a different family member is involved, according to statistics from the National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway and Thrownaway Children. Roughly 24 percent of abductions last from one week to one month.

The most common reasons for parental abductions are anger over a break up, a denial of visitation and dissatisfaction with a court’s custody decision.

SEE ALSO:

Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Stepfather Of Missing Georgia Teen

Black Congresswomen To Release Study On Missing Black Children

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos