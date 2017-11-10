Beyonce, Eminem

Eminem feat. Beyoncé – Walk on Water [New Music]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Eminem returns with his new single, “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé.

The piano-heavy song serves as the first single from his upcoming album, Revival, due before the end of the year.

 

Get into “Walk on Water” below.

Beyoncé stepped out in style for the TIDAL x Brooklyn event. Her emerald green and purple ensemble was a fashion hit and we have all the details on the look. While it might just seem like a nice dress, she’s wearing a mashup of fashion staples, current fashion “it” designers and newcomers. Get into her entire look below!

