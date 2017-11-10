Eminem feat. Beyoncé – Walk on Water [New Music]

1 reads Leave a comment
Text ‘RNB’ to ‘71007’ To Get Exclusives & Breaking News!
Eminem returns with his new single, “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé.
The piano-heavy song serves as the first single from his upcoming album, Revival, due before the end of the year.
Get into “Walk on Water” below.
Beyoncé Breakdown: Everything You Want To Know About Queen Bey’s Tidal Outfit
7 photos Launch gallery
Beyoncé Breakdown: Everything You Want To Know About Queen Bey’s Tidal Outfit
1. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X1 of 7
2. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X2 of 7
3. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X3 of 7
4. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X4 of 7
5. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X5 of 7
6. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X6 of 7
7. BEYONCÈ AT TIDAL X7 of 7
comments – Add Yours