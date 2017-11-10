#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

LaBelle will play Brandy's mother on the Lee Daniels musical drama

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted November 10, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Brandy Norwood

Source: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait / Getty


Fox’s Star is getting  a few new co-stars!

According to VarietyPatti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.

The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.

We are definitely here for this!

RELATED NEWS:

TV ROUNDUP: Queen Latifah, Anika Rose & Tia Mowry Slated To Star In Prime Time Series

‘Empire’Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The Game

‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To Bring More Drama

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

8 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos