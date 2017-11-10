BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

Fox’s Star is getting a few new co-stars!

According to Variety, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood have signed on to Lee Daniels FOX musical drama. LaBelle will play Christine, the mother of Carlotta Brown (played by Queen Latifah), while Norwood will be Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Clearly, Brandy is over the moon about being cast.

She’s been one of the greatest inspirations in my life….then 👁gotta chance to work with her on the remix of 👁wanna be down. @queenlatifah is a force and @theoriginalbigdaddy is a force. Thank you for reconnecting us in 2017 Mr. Daniels …. 👁 love you two and you both are stars in my life ⭐️#star A post shared by b r 📖n d Y —–b u t t o n (@4everbrandy) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

The two will appear in multiple episodes during the second half of the season, which will air in spring 2018.

We are definitely here for this!

RELATED NEWS:

TV ROUNDUP: Queen Latifah, Anika Rose & Tia Mowry Slated To Star In Prime Time Series

‘Empire’Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The Game

‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To Bring More Drama