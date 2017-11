DL’s GED Section: Lavar Ball & His Parenting Skills

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lavar Ball and his son LiAngelo Ball have been in the news after his son and three other players tried to steal from a Louis Vuitton store in China. DL goes in on Lavar Ball’s parenting skills and why we should discipline our kids when they do the wrong thing.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: