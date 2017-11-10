NEWS ROUNDUP: Apple Releases IOS 11.1.1 Update; Trump Vs. Chinese President?

NEWS ROUNDUP: Apple Releases IOS 11.1.1 Update; Trump Vs. Chinese President?

The update solves a huge problem for users who were dealing with an autocorrect bug when sending messages.

Written By: Team Cassius

Posted November 10, 2017
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Apple has repaired an annoying iPhone and iPad autocorrect bug, which had users seeing an A and a question mark when they typed the letter I. The issue, which seemed to come along with the new iOS 11.1 software and new emoji options, should supposedly be remedied by downloading the latest iOS 11.1.1 update.

Trump tweeted that he’s ready “to work together to strengthen the bonds of friendship and commerce between all of the nations of the Indo-Pacific, and together, to promote our prosperity and security.” However, it appears he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have some opposing visions. Trump “rejects multinational deals in favor of one-on-one pacts,” Bloomberg reported. Jinping, however, stands for economic globalization, multilateral trade regimes and tackling climate change, he said.

