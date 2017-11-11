Do Better: J.Crew Shamed For Not Styling Black Model’s Hair

J.Crew caught the wrath from Black Twitter after a series of pictures it used for its website, featuring a Black model’s hair disaster.

Is this what J.Crew thinks it means to be natural?

The clothing brand recently used pictures of a model wearing one of its sweater dresses that has Black Twitter talking. While the goal of any ad is to sell the product, it’s the model’s hair that is catching everyone’s attention.

From the looks of the picture below, J.Crew’s styling didn’t even attempt to do the Black model’s hair before photographing her. The result was a high and tiny bun with unlaid edges. The look was not received well.

Twitter had some thoughts and concerns on the matter–some users even offered solutions! But the general consensus is that J.Crew got these pictures wrong.

Nah we all know.. all it takes is some #edgeControl, detangler, & bun that bih up. This ad would’ve been popping. They’re wrong @joyseals @brhokensilence @justmedcelly pic.twitter.com/yPHAO4R61u — The Real Madonna (@madonnabema) November 9, 2017

Why does #jcrew have this beautiful black woman out here looking like this?! pic.twitter.com/gmUJu8bXNw — Steven Kendrick (@SnoozeMachine) November 9, 2017

At the VERY least they could’ve slapped some EcoStyler on those edges!! Shame on you #JCrew! Shame! pic.twitter.com/Pi0qtqGH0f — MsVSaid (@MsVSaidThat) November 9, 2017

Just throw the entire #JCREW add in the trash because that’s certainly what they need to do with this model’s hairstyle! Did y’all even put water on it? #black #naturalhair #ad pic.twitter.com/uzESsZ9HcT — Ebony Combs (@BrandMeEbony) November 10, 2017

THIS IS A J CREW PUBLISHED PRODUCTION. DONT BE LIKE J CREW. pic.twitter.com/QZKgawXX7T — makayla (@MVKDRE) November 10, 2017

This model isn’t even the only victim! The lack of style seems to be part of J.Crew’s current aesthetic for their models.

As of press time, the item is nowhere to be found on J.Crew’s website. There’s no sign of it in a search on the website itself, but Google came through with a direct link. According to the website, the dress is no longer in stock because it has sold out. That said, it definitely looks like J.Crew yanked this piece from their website because they caught so much heat.

This leaves us with the question: Did the dress actually sell out, or did J.Crew pull the item from its website until it can get a different picture up?

