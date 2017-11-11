Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘RHOA’

has no idea why Bravo would bringback for another round of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The cast of RHOA has always been a rotating lineup with a few permanent fixtures. Season 10 of the show has been no different. Bravo typically tends to bring in new faces, but this cycle has looks more like homecoming with NeNe Leakes and Kim returning to the show.

RHOA was doing just fine without Kim, though, if you ask Kenya. “No one needs Kim back on the scene. Why do we need her again?” Kenya questioned during a recent interview with The Grio.

In Kenya’s opinion, Bravo could have left that particular peach off the show because she has done nothing but throw shade since her return.

“She has made it a point to attack me over and over again. My character, my marriage, my family,” Kenya said, adding that it’s unclear why Kim would target her. “No one can figure out why except for, ‘this is my way back on the show and this is my way back to get a check.’”

But Kenya’s not the only one Kim and her clan have beef with. Kim’s daughter, Brielle, tried to get messy with NeNe by claiming that she saw cockroaches in NeNe’s new home.

“Who does that? What type of person does that? That is the definition of someone being evil,” Kenya said.

“Why else would you do that? I think it’s unfortunate that Kim Zolciak Biermann and her daughter Brielle do not have any type of moral fiber in their body and they would do anything to humiliate and make other people hurt,” Kenya added. Although she doesn’t think Kim and Brielle are racist, she wouldn’t call them respectable. “It’s just disgusting to me. I think they’re really vile, evil people.”

There’s really only one new face this season, and that’s Eva Marcille. Kenya doesn’t think she’ll earn her own peach, though.

“I think that Eva is a beautiful girl,” Kenya stated, “but in terms of anything else on the show, she tested in the beginning of the season to be a housewife and apparently, the powers that be weren’t that impressed, because they didn’t make her one.”

