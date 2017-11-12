So Cute! New Photos Of Carter Twins With Beyoncé!

Nearly 6 months later, photos have finally surfaced of the Carter twins and they are ADORABLE!

Some paparazzi caught Beyoncé and their nanny out and about with what is rumored to be Sir and Rumi Carter (perhaps on vacation)..and they are the cutest things. The twins were born on June 14 but their birth wasn’t announced until one month later when Beyoncé broke the internet with a group photo of the three of them. Since then, Jay Z and Beyoncé have kept the children’s identity on the low.

Check out the photos of the Carter Twins below. And let us know which parent you think the kids resemble most (assuming that it’s them).