Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal Drop $1 Million on Daughter Mimi’s Sweet Sixteen [Video]

Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal didn’t cut ANY corners when it came to celebrating their daughter Amira’s sweet sixteen.

Word is they dropped $1 million on the lavish bash.

The O’Neals threw Amirah — aka Mimi — an EPIC 16th birthday party Saturday night in L.A. that was fit for royalty — ’cause the proud parents spent nearly a million dollars on the whole shebang. Yep, you read that right … $1,000,000.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ Sports that Shaq and Shaunie rented out out the entire rooftop area of the W Hotel in Hollywood, and they gifted Mimi a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Oh, and they also booked YG to perform … who we’re told did 8 songs, including his hits “Toot It And Boot It” and “Why You Always Hatin?”

From the looks of the party, we’d say it was money well spent. Especially if you were lucky enough to end up at Mimi’s.

$1 million on a party? Must be nice!

