2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With A Baby On The Way

Congratulations are in order for singer and actress
Jordin Sparks.
The ‘American Idol’ alum just announced not only is she married, but she is also expecting her first child with her new hubby.
Sparks wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah, 25, back in July. Now the newlyweds will welcome a new baby into their budding family in Spring of 2018,
reports. People
“We’re both really excited,” Sparks revealed.
“He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this,” she told the publication.
Prior to Isaiah, Sparks was romantically linked with rapper Sage The Gemini and hit maker Jason DeRulo. But it appears her true love existed outside of the entertainment biz.
Sparks met Isaiah’s family back in February during Super Bowl Weekend in Houston. Isaiah was eyeing a move to the West Coast to pursue his modeling career, so his parents connected him to Sparks for advice. And that’s when their relationship began to blossom. The pair met for the first time over Easter weekend.
“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” says Sparks of their early courtship.
“When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”
Congrats, Jordin!
