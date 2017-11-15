First Barbie Wearing Hijab

This week Mattel is releasing a brand new barbie styled just like the first Muslim-American fencer who won a medal being the first to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics. Ibtihaj Muhammad, Bronze medalist fencer says this new Barbie is a “childhood dream come true”. When she was growing up, Barbie didn’t look much like her so she would wrap toilet paper around the Barbie’s head so it looked more like her. Barbie maker Mattell says its planning to release some dolls that are modeled by truly inspiring women of all shapes, sizes and colors.
“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tprMKjBmIVU
#BlackGirlMagic
Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!
Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!
1. Celeb Pics Of 20161 of 27
2. Celeb Pics Of 20162 of 27
3. Celeb Pics Of 20163 of 27
4. Celeb Pics Of 20164 of 27
5. Celeb Pics Of 20165 of 27
6. Celeb Pics Of 20166 of 27
7. Celeb Pics Of 20167 of 27
8. Celeb Pics Of 20168 of 27
9. Celeb Pics Of 20169 of 27
10. Celeb Pics Of 201610 of 27
11. Celeb Pics Of 201611 of 27
12. Celeb Pics Of 201612 of 27
13. Celeb Pics Of 201613 of 27
14. Celeb Pics Of 201614 of 27
15. Celeb Pics Of 201615 of 27
16. Celeb Pics Of 201616 of 27
17. Celeb Pics Of 201617 of 27
18. Celeb Pics Of 201618 of 27
19. Celeb Pics Of 201619 of 27
20. Celeb Pics Of 201620 of 27
21. Celeb Pics Of 201621 of 27
22. Celeb Pics Of 201622 of 27
23. Celeb Pics Of 201623 of 27
24. Celeb Pics Of 201624 of 27
25. Celeb Pics Of 201625 of 27
26. Celeb Pics Of 201626 of 27
27. Celeb Pics Of 201627 of 27
Source: BBC