First Barbie Wearing Hijab

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

First Barbie Wearing Hijab

"childhood dream come true"

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This week Mattel is releasing a brand new barbie styled just like the first Muslim-American fencer who won a  medal being the first to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics. Ibtihaj Muhammad, Bronze medalist fencer says this new Barbie is a “childhood dream come true”. When she was growing up, Barbie didn’t look much like her so she would wrap toilet paper around the Barbie’s head so it looked more like her. Barbie maker Mattell says its planning to release some dolls that are modeled by truly inspiring women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

Ibtihaj Muhammad USA Fencer

Source: Sean M. Haffey – Staff Getty Images Sport 514544422 / Getty

“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tprMKjBmIVU

#BlackGirlMagic

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

27 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

See how your faves did it up in 2016!


Source: BBC

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos