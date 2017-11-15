Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer has been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.

On the track, the R&B singer is urging folks to show love and compassion for everyone, regardless of race or political affiliation. (Guess this means towards Trump voters like Tina Campbell.)

“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.

Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for #45 during his inauguration:

Chrisette Michelle has a new song called Black Lives Matter. All of #BlackTwitter sees through your mess gurl 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #YouAreCanceled pic.twitter.com/1NqxLoJYyp — Ms Black & Ms Bougie (@MsBlkNMsBougie) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle : Heyyyyyyyy guys Us : pic.twitter.com/axDRlVOa1B — Six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle put out a single called “Black Lives Matter” 🧐 sis we traded you for Post Malone like two summers ago pic.twitter.com/pWbCGKwYuL — iLL Scott (@DeLaLuckee) November 14, 2017

When Chrisette Michelle try to come back Us… pic.twitter.com/n2yhQRDcCg — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: Go purchase my new song #BlackLivesMatter

Us: 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ULveJeBpWi — Sheldon Coleman (@SCRenard84) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle hey guys new single Black Lives Matter!

Us: pic.twitter.com/Hx1VHXHNIG — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) November 14, 2017

The producers face when Chrisette Michelle was recording “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/e7SjASetlL — Mature Gambino (@Mickens__) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: I have a new track that y'all will love Us : pic.twitter.com/cHltUgo6FK — TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle really sold her soul for a check, down talk black people. Now she all pro-black b/c the other side don't want her pic.twitter.com/yKciCAeoR5 — Chelsea 👑🌌 (@CharmsInterlude) November 14, 2017

This is Chrisette Michelle at this point: pic.twitter.com/MygxJzhNuP — Kynady 🇯🇲 (@K_V_Williamson) November 14, 2017

Lmao Chrisette Michelle trying hard to get back to the other side Bye Felicia pic.twitter.com/hNtVrTgAxY — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 14, 2017

Ask Chrisette Michelle, "did Black Lives Matter" while she was tap dancing for trump. Or was it White Dollars Matter? — Melanated King 👑 (@chocolateoldman) November 14, 2017

"DOORBELL" WHO IS IT "Chrisette Michelle" pic.twitter.com/gKfPjNccWn — THE BACHELOR (@kingdaved) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle trying to come back to the cookout. pic.twitter.com/G7rXGUzQxX — Black Brujeria✊🏾 ✨🌸 (@TheQuietfreedom) November 14, 2017

Chrisette: 🎶🎵black lives matter Us: it was the 🧀🧀 help them 🤬 get amnesia quick @ChrisetteM #chrisettemichelle pic.twitter.com/wSGdigEU9w — Nick'o Less (@my_steel0) November 14, 2017

So chrisette Michelle has a new song out called black lives matter pic.twitter.com/dqbJwaZkHc — DConner89 (@TaureanReign) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: I’m sorry y’all. I’m done tap dancing. Black People: pic.twitter.com/C2uxrOcSi8 — TripleTeaaaPodcast☕️ (@TripleTeaaa) November 14, 2017

Girl…bless your heart.

As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffered a miscarriage this year.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new single? Will you be purchasing it?

