Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

After performing for Donald Trump's inauguration, social media had serious words for the singer who now wants to appease her African-American fans.

Posted 3 hours ago
Poor Chrisette Michele.

It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer has been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.

On the track, the R&B singer is urging folks to show love and compassion for everyone, regardless of race or political affiliation. (Guess this means towards Trump voters like Tina Campbell.)

“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.

Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for #45 during his inauguration:

Girl…bless your heart.

As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffered a miscarriage this year.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new single? Will you be purchasing it?

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

