Oh Hell Naw! Get Out Placed in ‘Comedy’ Category for Golden Globes

Somebody at the Golden Globes needs to be snatched all the way! The racially charged box office breaking film “Get Out“ has somehow been placed in the ‘comedy’ category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

When the movie premiered it was labeled a horror film but creator Jordan Peele has said that the film is a documentary saying it was ‘his own truth’. This film should defiantly win awards and needs to be placed in the proper category. ‘Get Out’ already received the Next Generation award at the MTV Movie Awards in 2017. The Golden Globes will be announced on December 11th