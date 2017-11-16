Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Oh Hell Naw! Get Out Placed in ‘Comedy’ Category for Golden Globes

There Wasn't Anything Funny About This Racially Charged Movie... Golden Globes Got it Wrong!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Text WIZ to 24042 To Get Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP BOX to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;


Somebody at the Golden Globes needs to be snatched all the way!  The racially charged box office breaking film “Get Out has somehow been placed in the ‘comedy’ category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

When the movie premiered it was labeled a horror film but creator Jordan Peele has said that the film is a documentary saying it was ‘his own truth’.  This film should defiantly win awards and needs to be placed in the proper category.  ‘Get Out’ already received the Next Generation award at the MTV Movie Awards in 2017.  The Golden Globes will be announced on December 11th


 


 

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

Continue reading ‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw Get Out at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos