Russ Rant: ‘I Don’t Recall’ Means You’re Lying!

“How many times does Jeff Sessions get a pass at lying to Congress,” asked Russ.He’s referring to Jeff Sessions meeting in Congress were he replied to every question they asked him, “I don’t recall.” Russ sets the record straight in this Rant.

