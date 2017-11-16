Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming Christmas Tour

With Christmas just around the corner, many fans were excitedly anticipating Mariah Carey’s upcoming Christmas tour to officially usher in the holiday season. Unfortunately, the “Queen of Christmas” recently announced that several dates of the tour are cancelled.
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tour is off to a rocky start, as the singer has been forced to cancel several upcoming dates due to an upper respiratory infection. Carey was initially slated to kick off the tour in Windsor, Ontario, in Canada on November 17, followed by concerts in Chicago on November 18 and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on November 19. There is currently no word of just how many dates will be cancelled or when the tour will resume.
Meanwhile, Carey took to Twitter to break the news to her fans about her illness and following doctor’s orders. You can check out her full tweet BELOW:
In the meantime, Carey fans will just have to play “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat until she gets better and can return to the stage. You can also check out her new animated holiday film The Star which is currently in theaters.
