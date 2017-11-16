Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover: “I Am Speaking From The Place I Am Today”

Twitter backlash against Eve was swift after she criticized Nicki Minaj's overt sexuality on the cover of Paper Magazine.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Rapper Eve just landed her new gig on ‘The Talk,’ and is already making waves via the daytime talk show.

The hosts all weighed in on Nicki Minaj’s risqué Paper Magazine cover, featuring the Queens native engaged in a menage a trois with herself.

Eve, who has worked with Nicki on set and is also a fellow MC, revealed she was not a fan of the controversial pics.

“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop’… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” Eve told the audience.

“I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”

Continuing, “As I’ve gotten older … I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off … For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”

Nicki’s devoted fan base immediately took to Twitter to defend the Queen of the Barbs, claiming Eve’s judgmental stance was hypocritical.

Despite the backlash, Eve did not back down on her stance.

You can watch the full clip below:

RELATED LINKS

New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New Co-Host Of CBS’s ‘The Talk’

Rapper Eve Gets Caught Up In The Middle Of “L.A Hair” Drama! [Sneak Peak]

Congrats! Eve &amp; Maximillion Cooper Tie The Knot In Spain

How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover: “I Am Speaking From The Place I Am Today”

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos