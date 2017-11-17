Blac Chyna Drops Lawsuit Against Kardashian Girls. . . Except For Kim

Blac Chyna Drops Lawsuit Against Kardashian Girls. . . Except For Kim

Blac Chyna has dropped all Kardashian sisters, minus Kim, from her lawsuit over the cancellation of her E! series.

If you forgot last month, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the KArdashions saying that they were responsible for pressuring E! network into canceling her reality TV series and therefore making her lose out on a small fortune.

According to the lawsuit that was filed, the network, production team and stars of the reality show were all open and eager to shoot another season for the program. However, as far as Chyna is concerned, the Kardashian family used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season,” but it now looks like Chyna is taking it back.

Finish this story [here]

 

